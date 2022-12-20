The number of patients with COVID-19 being treated in Interior Health Authority hospitals has more than doubled since late November.
A total of 75 people with the disease are now in regional hospitals, according to the latest weekly update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
In late November, the total was 35.
However, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care has risen only slightly the past two weeks, from five to six. That total was nine in late November.
Across B.C., hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have risen in the past two weeks, from 359 to 374.
Thirty-one patients are being treated in intensive care, down from 34 a week ago.
Twenty-seven more deaths to the disease, including eight in the IHA region, have been recorded in the past week, making the total number of fatalities 4,760 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Earlier this fall, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling at the time suggested COVID-19 cases in hospitals would peak at approximately 1,000 sometime between November and January, but there is no sign yet of a significant surge in cases province-wide.