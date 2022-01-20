Summerland has lost a well-known and inspirational member of the community.
Richard Dudley Clements, 94, died peacefully Jan. 4, 2022, with family by his side.
A 35-year resident of Legion Village in Summerland, “Dick’ Clements was often seen walking around town and at community events, engaging in upbeat conversation.
“One joyful man. Always a smile on his face,” said Teena Lussier, a server at the Summerland Legion.
A veteran of the British Royal Navy, Clements served for two-and-a half years during the Second World War before immigrating to Canada.
He vividly recalled the seven major air raids by Luftwaffe on Birmingham where the Clements family lived.
“It was like baptism by fire for my brother, and sister and me. We were really scared,” Clements said in a recent interview.
An active member of the Summerland Legion, he participated in the flag raising ceremony on Remembrance Day in November.
Clements was often seen around Summerland wearing a cap with the inscription” WWII The Greatest Generation.”
Upon arrival in Canada, he worked on farms and in various areas of journalism in Alberta before following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a career social worker while pursuing his passion for theatre.
Through his theatrical work, Clements became friends with George Ryga, the renowned author and playwright who lived in Summerland from the early 1960s until his death in 1987.
“We bonded because both of us were originally farm boys and family men,” Clements told the Herald in November.
Acting on Ryga’s invitation to come, Clements and his family arrived in Summerland in June 1967.
Clements’ close friendship with Ryga continued and more recently he played an instrumental role in the formation and subsequent presentations of the Ryga Festival.
“He was the spiritual heart of the festival,” said Peter Hay who founded the festival with his wife Dorthea Atwater.
“You always knew when Dick was in the room. I remember the early days of organizing the Ryga Festival and discussion might get heated over fundraising or some administrative matter, and Dick would stand up and say, “It’s time for a poem.” Then he would draw from his deep memory and break out in rhyme. Dick always knew how to keep things in perspective,” said Doug Holmes, municipal councilor and an organizer of the festival.
In October, Clements participated in the celebration of the opening of the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland.
Since moving to British Columbia, Clements had numerous roles in live theatre, did several episodes of “The Beachcombers,” and was the stand-in double for Tim Allen in “The Santa Clause 2.”
More recently, he appeared in the background of two movies filmed in Summerland and Penticton.
Because Clements did not have email, Atwater set up an account for him to receive invitations to audition.
“He was always waiting for a call even in his 90s,” Hay said.
Clements retired from social work in in 1988 and subsequently helped his son and daughters with parenting.
He is best described by an attribute he used for his friend George — a unique and genuine human.
Clements is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and numerous relatives in England.
A celebration of life will be held at the Summerland Legion on Feb. 5 beginning at 11 a.m.