CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the location was the Penticton Lakeside Resort when in fact it will be held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is holding a “meet and greet” with the public Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre beginning at 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for the leader said the public is invited and it’s not limited to party members as stated in Tuesday’s Herald.
The leader will be spending today in Penticton and has several other meetings scheduled.
Poilievre became leader of the party in September, winning the leadership on the first ballot with an overwhelming 68% of the vote, beating four other challengers.
Among those to endorse Poilievre were all three Conservative MPs in the Okanagan Valley — Dan Albas, Mel Arnold and Tracy Gray.
Preregistration for the Wednesday event at the PTCC is requested in advance at: https://www.conservative.ca/july12-penticton/