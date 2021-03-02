A local prolific offender has been arrested while sleeping behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle for the second time in seven months, according to the RCMP.
Mounties say Shane Pope, 30, was nabbed most recently on Feb. 23 while napping in a stolen vehicle parked on Rosetown Avenue.
The vehicle was reported stolen a day earlier and spotted by a member of the Penticton RCMP Prolific Offender Management Team.
Pope was subsequently charged with possession of stolen property and breach of a court order, and is behind bars awaiting a bail hearing March 10.
“Police in Penticton are very familiar with Shane Pope,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“We previously arrested him in July of 2020 under similar circumstances. At that time, Shane Pope was also found sleeping inside a recently stolen vehicle.”
Court records show Pope is currently awaiting trial on at least two matters arising from July 2020 that resulted in charges of flight from police, possession of stolen property and breach of a court order.