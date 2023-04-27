A proposal that would have cost $21,000 to help incentivize 10 Summerland property owners to switch away from fossil fuels for home heating has gone up in smoke.
The plan was presented to Summerland council Monday by sustainability co-ordinator Odessa Cohen as a means to top-up other rebate programs for heat pumps, which run on electricity.
She proposed offering $2,000 grants to 10 homeowners to offset the cost of installing new heat pumps, plus two additional grants of $500 each for associated electrical upgrades.
A hypothetical example provided by Cohen suggested a couple with a 1960s-era home heated with fossil fuels could in theory have a new heat pump installed for $6,000 and have the cost covered entirely by grants from various levels of government and utility companies.
Councillors, however, struggled with the idea of investing so much into so few homes.
“I really have a problem with $21,000 being earmarked for 10 applications,” said Coun. Doug Patan, who suggested the money would be better spent raising broader awareness of existing grant programs.
“This is going to sound cruel, but I’m going to say it: There are those that can afford it and there are those that cannot afford it. The ones who can afford it will get the rebate. The ones that can’t afford it can’t even afford to do the system, so they’ll never see a rebate,” said Patan.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen agreed “wholeheartedly,” noting he took advantage of rebates to install a heat pump in his home and “I’ll be lucky if I’m still alive when I see the money from the feds.”
“I think there’s other areas that we could spend $21,000 and affect a way larger portion of our population than 10 people,” added Van Alphen.
Council voted to receive the report for information only and refer it to the Climate Action Committee for recommendations.