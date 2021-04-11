A water quality advisory has been issued for residents of hundreds of Peachland homes.
Elderly people, children, and those with weakened immune systems living in the Trepanier, Desert Pines, Huston, Clarence, and Shaw neighbourhoods should boil their water or use bottled water.
A new water treatment system which will eliminate most such advisories, often due to snowmelt discoloring the water, is now operational.
But a connection to those neighbourhoods will not be finished until next month, town officials say.