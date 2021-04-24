A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Kelowna.
Ten residents and one staff member have tested positive for the virus and one person has died, Interior Health said on Friday.
Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these infected people are being advised about self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. Additional testing is being conducted.
Outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.
Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Glenmore is operated by Regency Resorts.
An outbreak continues at Cottonwoods Care Centre where 29 cases and one death have been reported.