A former Naramata massage therapist has surrendered his professional registration after admitting to misconduct, including sexting with someone while working on a patient.
Brent Rowland, who used to operate Equilibrium Massage Therapy, resigned his registration with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. on Dec. 9, according to a disciplinary decision.
He had been banned since June 2020 from working on female patients while the college’s investigation was underway.
According to the CMTBC decision, Rowland entered into an undertaking and consent agreement under which he admitted that “during massage therapy appointments in October 2018, while patients were present in his practice environment, he exchanged text messages with a third-party that included an explicit, intimate and sexual discussion.
“He also admitted that from about 2003 until about 2019, he had a mirror placed in his treatment room in a manner which resulted in one or more patients perceiving that Mr. Rowland may have viewed their exposed body in the mirror.
“He also admitted that from about 2003 until about 2019, he engaged in draping practices which on one or more occasions caused the exposed bodies of one or more female patients to be exposed to Mr. Rowland’s view while the patient was turning over on the massage table.”
All of the admissions constitute professional misconduct under the B.C. Health Professionals Act.
The CMTBC inquiry committee “considered Mr. Rowland’s admitted conduct to be serious,” and “is satisfied that the undertaking and consent agreement in this matter appropriately reflects the seriousness of the registrant’s admitted conduct and will protect patient safety.”
The undertaking signed by Rowland included a one-month suspension, formal reprimand, commitments to training and random audits, a ban on mirrors in treatment rooms and a promise not to engage in solo practice for one year.
The decision notes, however, that Rowland resigned his CMTBC registration after the decision was handed down, meaning he’s no longer permitted to work in B.C.
Rowland, who voluntarily suspended his practice in June 2020, couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
He told The Herald in June 2020 that he intended to fully co-operate with the college’s investigation, which he described as being spurred by “some very unfortunate allegations.”