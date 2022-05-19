Fans of live theatre are in for an incredible treat.
SOAP Theatre, in partnership with Theatre BC, are pleased to bring the Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival back to Oliver year after a two-year hiatus.
For 2022, six plays from five theatre groups will compete for the Okanagan Zone top awards. Dozens of community theatre clubs in B.C. participate in zone festivals held in April and May, with hopes riding on the chance to take their winning play to Mainstage for friendly competition with the province’s best.
O-Zone's Theatre Festival begins next week at Venables Theatre in Oliver. The week will culminate with an awards banquet and dance at the Oliver Centre featuring classic rockers Rebel Luv.
Theatre clubs from Oliver, Kelowna, Princeton and Salmon Arm will perform their featured play every evening at Venabales Theatre in Oliver beginning at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets and other information, visit: soplayers.ca/festival
The featured plays are:
Sunday, May 22: SOAP Theatre (Oliver & Osoyoos), “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs
Jim and Hilda Bloggs are English retirees, living in a country cottage during the height of the Cold War. War with Russia seems imminent, and Jim starts taking precautions against a nuclear attack.
Nostalgic about the Second World War, Jim and Hilda staunchly believe that everything will be OK, even if nuclear weapons are involved.
But will it?
This powerful, poignant play mixes nonchalance and English laugh-in-the-face-of-danger humour with some incredibly shocking reminders of the effects of nuclear war — funny, terrifying, and emotional all at the same time.
We see flashes of Jim and Hilda’s history, the life they had, the simplicity and innocence of their existence and how this is shattered.
—
Monday, May 23: Crimson Tine Theatre (Princeton), “Above and Beyond” by Robert Scott
Mortimer and Philomena run a hotel with their child, Alexus. But this is no normal hotel — for one thing, it’s in a bookshop, and for another, the clients and owners are from outer space.
—
Tuesday, May 24: Theatre Kelowna, “Wit” by Margaret Edson
In her 1991 play, Wit, Margaret Edson examines the internal life of an English professor suffering a terminal illness. As the professor nears the end of her life, she starts to ask hard questions about what she did wrong and also what comes next.
The stage play itself has been critically lauded. Before making its way to the New York stage, the show had openings in California and New Haven, Connecticut. Since its debut, Wit has played in stages worldwide and was adapted into an HBO Film. It has won several Emmy, Golden Globse, Screen Actors Guild and Peabody Awards. The show has also earned a Pulitzer Prize.
—
Wednesday, May 25th: Workshop Play, “Gift From the Sea” by Cara Nunn
A full-face mask performance based on the classic Celtic legend of the Selkie Bride. Times of the year that are magic, like the full moon, allow seals that swim off the rugged shores of the coast of Ireland, Scotland and Wales to transform into women who dance wildly through the night. Sometimes the night ends unexpectedly. In this original, whimsical continuation of the legend, retribution is offered to redeem the past. A girl, transformed into a seal, embarks on a journey to discover her roots and feel the embrace of a mother’s love.
With larger-than-life masks and puppets, the story is pure magic.
(NOTE: This short play is free for anyone holding a ticket to any of the other performances.)
—
Thursday, May 26: Shuswap Theatre (Salmon Arm), “The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble” by Beth Graham
Seen through the eyes of a young woman, this warm hearted drama could be taking place in kitchens anywhere.
Bernice Trimble, mother of three grown children, is the centre of this family’s universe, and when serious illness threatens, her children cope with it in opposite ways, especially when confronted with her terrible decision. Will this loving family survive the resulting conflict intact? (Mature themes, some strong language.)
“The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble” is presented by special arrangement with the Playwrights Guild of Canada.
—
Friday, May 27: Powerhouse Theatre (Vernon), “Ben Hur” by Beth Graham
Ben Hur is a hilarious comedy about a troupe of overconfident performers doing their best to mount an epic for the ages … to varying degrees of success. They said it was unachievable! They said it couldn’t be done! But now the greatest book ever penned is brought to the stage by a towering team of just four actors — turning a theatre near you into one of the most authentic versions of Ancient Rome ever seen.
Complete with stunning combat (featuring the latest 3D technology — suitable for all ages), a bona fide chariot race (with real chariots) and an authentic sea battle (with real water), “Ben Hur” is the epic set to stir your very soul.
—
Saturday, May 28: Awards Banquet at the Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Street. Dinner followed by dancing to the music of Rebel Luv.