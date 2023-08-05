Hundreds of seniors in social housing facilities on Abbott Street are furious and desperate for answers about the fate of a bus stop that helps drive their independence.
Hazel Carter and her neighbours in 97-unit Abbott Towers learned late last week from a bus driver that the stop directly across the street from their building – which lies on the No. 3 route Monday through Saturday, and on the No. 16 route on Sundays – was being closed within days.
Carter, 74, phoned BC Transit and confirmed the stop was indeed set to be taken out of service on Sunday, July 30. She also learned a new stop was being added approximately 150 metres away on Vancouver Avenue.
Although not that far as the crow flies, getting to the stop requires a steep uphill hike, then crossing to the other side of Vancouver Avenue.
That’s just too much for Carter, who, like many of her neighbours, uses a walker to get around and fears becoming a shut-in.
“There are people who use this bus every day. It's our only access to the hospital, to the mall, to Walmart,” said Carter in an interview Thursday while seated at the bus stop, where city staff, politicians and the media were invited to see the problem up close.
“There's at least another hundred people too in the Kiwanis buildings. Both of them are independent living, subsidized housing with seniors and handicapped. So, it's a huge population, and then there's also the apartment buildings, and the condos, businesses. A huge amount of people use this bus stop.”
Making matters worse was a lack of communication from the city, which contracts for service with BC Transit, and then a miscommunication.
On Friday, July 28, the city issued a press release at 3:15 p.m. announcing the pending Sunday closure of the bus stop and broader transit re-routing in the area.
Fifty-five minutes later, the city issued an update to the release announcing the reorganization had been “paused” to allow further consultation.
Coun. Amelia Boultbee, who was among those on hand for Thursday’s show-and-tell, said she was glad Carter and the others spoke out.
“We appreciate the concerns raised by the proposed BC Transit changes that would impact the Abbott Street bus stop. It was good to hear directly from the people who would be most directly impacted as to why they feel so strongly about keeping the stop,” said Boultbee in a statement afterwards.
“We want a transit system that functions for all users and that’s why city staff is working with BC Transit and area residents to find a solution that works.”
Later in the day, the city issued a separate statement on behalf of Kristen Dixon, its general manager of infrastructure, which acknowledged removing the stop would have a “negative impact” on residents.
“Based on this feedback, we will work with BC Transit to have this stop remain where it is easily accessed by the users in the area,” said Dixon.