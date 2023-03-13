Rock The Lake is excited to announce the additions of legendary rock artists Burton Cummings with His Band, Collective Soul, Everlast Presents: Whitey Ford’s House Of Pain, and Bran Van 3000 to its 2023 lineup.
Combined, the four artists have gone platinum a staggering 22 times and hold multiple awards including 1 Grammy, six Juno Awards, and two Billboards Music Awards, along with several other nominations.
The sixth edition of the most highly anticipated festival in the Okanagan will take place between August 11-13 and will feature a brand new star-studded lineup this year featuring some of North America’s most acclaimed musical artists.
“As the owner of Prospera Place since 1999 when GSL designed, constructed and financed Prospera Place, we have always taken a proactive approach in hosting entertainment events in the Okanagan,” said GSL Group President & CEO Graham Lee. “When we first launched Rock The Lake in 2016, we viewed it as an opportunity to bring fun community building activities to the region using live entertainment and music, similar to our experience in other parts of BC. We look forward to welcoming everyone back for a fun-filled three day weekend.”
Early bird tickets are currently available to the public. General Admission weekend passes are $175, while a limited quantity of VIP weekend passes are available for $449. Tickets can be purchased by visiting RTLKelowna.com or by calling 250-762-5050.
Additional band announcements will be released in the coming weeks and will feature an all-new lineup of impressive rock acts that will be sure to excite festival goers.
Located right in front of Prospera Place, over 4,000 daily avid music lovers gathered last year in Downtown Kelowna for Rock The Lake. As part of the company’s commitment to the community, GSL Group also donated over a thousand tickets to local healthcare workers in 2022 as invited guests of the festival as a thank you for their dedication, commitment, and courage throughout the pandemic.
“We are very happy to see something that we created for the community become such a valued annual event in the Okanagan. It all started from an idea we had years ago. Being able to fulfill and reinforce a community purpose and connection by inviting local healthcare workers as our special guests in 2022 was very special,” added Lee.
For more information visit the brand new Rock The Lake website as well as the festival’s new social media accounts: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Rock The Lake first launched in 2016 and has been a premier classic rock festival since its inception. Since the inaugural event, the Rock The Lake has welcomed sold out crowds and has hosted iconic classic rock acts such as April Wine, Kim Mitchell, Randy Bachman, A Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Moist, Bif Naked, Nazareth, Trooper, Chilliwack and many more. The event takes place every year outside of Prospera Place and hosts classic rock fans from all over the country.