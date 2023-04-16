A career criminal’s opposition to a publication ban on his victim’s name may have been an attempt to take a key player off the board, a Penticton judge suggested Thursday.
The Crown sought and received the ban on the name of the man, who can now only be identified as A, due to A’s fear of retribution linked to his work in the correctional system.
A is the victim and main witness against John Szanto, who was charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and flight from police in connection with the March 2022 incident near Penticton.
Court heard A was on high alert that day after several recent trespassing incidents when he noticed an unusual vehicle driving off his property. A followed the vehicle while on the phone with police, traded paint on a dead-end street, then watched as the driver switched vehicles in Penticton.
From there, police took up the pursuit and eventually got Szanto off the road.
Szanto previously pleaded guilty to a single count of dangerous driving and was due to be sentenced earlier this month, but that hearing was aborted after Judge Shannon Keyes rejected a proposed term of 45 days’ jail as too lenient.
The guilty plea would have spared A from testifying, but A still wished to participate in the sentencing hearing by providing a victim impact statement — so long as his name isn’t published.
Judge Shannon Keyes described A’s work as “very specialized, in short supply, requires a very high level of education and expertise, and is desperately needed in the correctional system.”
A, who was working in a correctional
centre at the time of the offences, claimed he’d overheard on many occasions inmates talking about harming those who speak to police and feared he would meet a similar fate if his name got out. A has already quit his job and moved.
Szanto’s lawyer, on the other hand, suggested A’s fears were entirely speculative because there were no specific threats against A and A is not a member of the criminal element.
“With respect, I disagree. I am unable to take judicial notice that the only witnesses and victims with any valid reason to fear
retribution from criminals for co-operating with the authorities are other criminals or members of the criminal sub-culture,” said Keyes.
“Indeed, that assertion is contrary to my own experience of many years as a lawyer and a judge.”
Keyes also took into account the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights, which requires authorities take reasonable measures to encourage victims’ participation in the justice system, and the potential impacts of the ban on the media’s right to freedom of expression.
“I’m satisfied that an order to protect A’s identity from publication provides some measure of protection, if only by making it less easy for A to be found, and that A needs that order to feel safe enough to participate in the criminal justice system as a witness or a victim, and to return to his employment,” said Keyes.
The judge also questioned Szanto’s motives for opposing the application, which had no real bearing on the case, in light of Szanto’s new plan to apply to withdraw his guilty plea.
If the guilty plea is successfully withdrawn and the matter goes to trial, “a failure to provide A with the identity protection he seeks may confer on Mr. Szanto an enormous benefit — that a primary witness against him would no longer co-operate with the prosecution,” said Keyes.
“Such a turn of events would seriously undermine our criminal justice system. It would allow the accused or offender to take advantage of media interest in his own notoriety to dissuade a witness from participating in the administration of justice.”
Szanto, who’s behind bars at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, has a lengthy criminal record, including two convictions each for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and kidnapping.
A date has not yet been set for the resumption of his case.