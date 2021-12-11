New cases of COVID-19 were down in most regions of the Okanagan last week, but up slightly in greater Kelowna.
A total of 156 people in the Central Okanagan tested positive for the disease between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, compared to 156 the previous week, data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates.
Week-over-week new case counts were down in Penticton to 15 from 18, down in Summerland to 29 from 43, and down in Summerland to four from 28. New weekly infections were unchanged in the South Okanagan, at only one case.
The Salmon Arm area, which has experienced relatively high case counts, saw its week-over-week new infection counts drop to 45 from 53.
“Provincial COVID-19 incidence steadily declining; hospital admissions decreasing and deaths remain stable,” the BC CDC said Thursday of the province-wide pandemic situation.
Across the entire Interior Health service area, the incidence of COVID-19 has dropped by almost half in the past three weeks, from a rate of 99 cases per 100,000 of population to 56 cases per 100,000.
The spread of COVID-19 has dropped across all age groups in the past week, the BC CDC says.