Unpredictable winds make wildfires an erratic adversary: experts

An aerial view of the Keremeos Creek wildfire is shown in a July 29, 2022 handout photo. Hot weather and dry conditions are the usual suspects in any wildfire season, but experts say a complex interplay of topography and unpredictable winds can create particularly challenging adversaries for firefighters. In British Columbia, shifting wind patterns have been a key concern for crews battling a fire in the South Okanagan which has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes. Mary-Ann Jenkins, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at York University, Toronto, said fire generally moves in the same direction the wind is blowing. But mountains can complicate matters, she said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**