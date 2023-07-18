The developer of a swanky condominium project on the Summerland waterfront is now hoping to pour a wine village into the mix.
Takings its naming inspiration from an existing industry group, the Summerland BottleNeck Wine Village is slated to offer eight storefronts facing Lakeshore Drive on the ground floor of the 24-unit Oasis Luxury Residences development.
It’s also inspired by the District Wine Village near Oliver, which opened in 2021 and features a dozen small wineries, cideries and breweries in units with built-in production facilities and public seating areas.
"This project is an exciting endeavor that will showcase the incredible diversity and craftsmanship of the local wine and spirits industry in Summerland," said Ryan Kennedy, project director of Summerland BottleNeck Wine Village, in a press release.
"We aim to offer an all-encompassing experience that combines a picturesque setting with unparalleled convenience, allowing both established and emerging wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries to expand their market share and cater to a wider audience – perfect for producers that do not have an accessible location or they want an additional location from Osoyoos, Oliver, Kelowna, Kamloops, etc."
Spaces are available for lease now with opening anticipated in March 2024. For more information, email bottleneckvillage@gmail.com.
The village is not directly associated with Bottleneck Drive, a marketing collective of Summerland-area wineries that speaks to the twisty roads on which some of them are located.
According to the Oasis Luxury Residences, all 24 condo units contained in four, six-storey buildings have been sold. Each unit will feature an expansive balcony with built-in swimming pool overlooking Okanagan Lake.
The developer, Edmonton-based Summy Holdings Corp., is also trying to build a marina to serve its residents and the public, although Summerland council last year shot down an effort to build a 50-slip dock.