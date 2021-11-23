Tuesday, Nov. 23
• Penticton City Council budget deliberations, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre or watch live at: penticton.ca, second of two days, sessions begin at 9 a.m. and noon
• Osoyoos Council meets, 2 p.m., to view the meeting visit: osoyoos.ca
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67, business committee meets, 4 p.m., view online at: sd67.bc.ca
• KIJHL junior hockey, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, lunch specials for $8, 11:30 a.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Masterpieces Group Exhibition new original art by 27 Lloyd Gallery artists, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., 18 Front Street, daily through Dec. 2
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Under 500 Exhibition & Sale,” showcasing hundreds of works of art created by artists from across the province for $500 or less, runs until Jan. 8
• Light Up the Arts, an annual arts and gift sale, Monday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland.
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Firehall Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at the Firehall Brewery in Oliver, complimentary, comical and free, with hosts Ryan & Veronica, maximum of four per team, reserve: firehallbrewery.com/events
• Penticton Concert Band, under the direction of Dave Brunelle, has resumed rehearsals, 7-8:30 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2800 South Main Street, for details call or text Brunelle at 778-931-0975 or: dbrunelle@shaw.ca
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at the Penticton Museum and Archives, Our Climate Future with First Things First’s Margaret Holm and Jim Beattie, noon- 1 p.m. at the library auditorium, by donation: $2
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, line dancing, 9 am; partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• E-bike rentals available from Pedego, 37 Backstreet Blvd., call 250-809-4786
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” (G); “Dune,” (PG): “Encanto,” (G): “Eternals,” (PG); “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” (PG); “House of Gucci, “(14-A): “King Richard,” (PG); “No Time To Die,” (a.k.a. “Bond 25,” PG); “Red Notice,” (PG); “Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City,” (14A); “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” (G); “Spencer” (G).
Wednesday, Nov. 24
• Topics & Tea speaker series with Julie Fowler, Penticton Art Gallery, 2-3 p.m., by donation
• Preschool Performers acting workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., ages 3.5-5, spots are limited, register at: okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
• Penticton Art Gallery pre-school art classes for ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $5 per child, parent or guardian must be present
• Mowvember at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Pre-school art classes, Penticton Art Gallery, ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $5 per child, parent/guardian must be present
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” (Wednesday-Thursday); “The Last Duel,” (Friday-Sunday). For showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, Nov. 25
• 10,000 Tonight, please leave donations of non-perishable food items on your porch or end of your driveway and high school students will pick them up; or drop off during the day at Princess Margaret or Pen-Hi
• Juno-nominated folk musician Harry Manx performs at The Dream Café, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m., for tickets: the dreamcafe.ca, first of three nights
• Drumming circle at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., each class is $20
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre bingo, sales noon, play from 1-4 p.m., table tennis, 3:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Hospice Society Annual General Meeting, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 4 p.m., RSVP to: donations@pentictonhospice.com
• Young@Art, a self-directed drop-in program at Penticton Art Gallery for ages 10-16, 3:15-4:30 p.m., no cost, all supplies included
Friday, Nov. 26
• KIJHL junior hockey, 100 Mile House at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Princeton & Area Arena
• Juno-nominated folk musician Harry Manx performs at The Dream Café, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m., for tickets: the dreamcafe.ca, second of three nights
• The first annual Comedy Night for the Arts, a fundraiser for the Summerland Community Arts Council featuring Jordan Strauss and Valina Taskov, 7 p.m. at George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, $25, purchase online at: summerlandarts.ca
• Acoustic jam session at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., no cost, call 250-492-2949 for details
• Naramata Slow Community Group presents European-style holiday market, Robinson Road at 2nd Street, 5-8 p.m.
• Open Mic Night at the Firehall Brewery, 7 p.m., 6077 Main Street in Oliver
• Royal Canadian Legion fish-and-chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, open 8-ball pool tournament, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi outdoors, 10:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday dinner special, $10, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
• KIJHL junior hockey, North Okanagan at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Princeton & Area Arena; 100 Mile House at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., Th Sun Bowl
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents, exclusive screening of “tick, tick… BOOM!,” a musical by Jonathan Larson, the creator of ‘Rent,’ 10 a.m., Landmark Cinemas, purchase tickets online: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Winter market at District Wine Village in Oliver, 1-6 p.m.
• Final night: Juno-nominated folk musician Harry Manx performs at The Dream Café, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m., for tickets: the dreamcafe.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw and 50/50, 2-4 p.m., music to follow with Gypsy
• Stephen Charles Clarke in concert, performing some of the top 100 acoustic songs of all-time, plus original material, 6 p.m. at Firehall Brewery Inc. in Oliver, by donation
• Penticton Elks Lodge, cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Chinese birthday dinner, 5 p.m., live music to follow with Roland Allen
• South Main Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m.; chair dance, 10 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers, noon-4 p.m.
• Santa Rec Run, presented by Hoodoo Adventures, 5 p.m., start and finish line at LocoLanding parking lot, $20 per adult, $15 for youth or $50 per family with 100% of proceeds to youth outdoor recreation
• Time Winery presents An Evening With Friends, featuring local musicians Will Schlackl, Aidan Mayes, and Ari Neufeld, 6-9 p.m., $35
Sunday, Nov. 28
• 42nd annual OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre Share a Smile telethon, 4-7 p.m. online at www.osns.org
• Okanagan Youth Symphony in concert, 2 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre
• Craig Meester performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Holiday market and dining series at Phantom Creek Estates Winery in Oliver, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
• Elks Lodge Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, 343 Ellis Street, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Scrabble, 10 am; Computer Drop-in, 1-3, must register day before
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets at IMC building, 6:30 p.m., watch the meeting live online: sd67.bc.ca
