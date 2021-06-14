Travel Penticton is asking city council for a fresh five-year contract that would place the agency at the helm of a new Penticton Convention Bureau and give it total control over increased hotel tax revenue.
The bureau would serve “as the central source of information and first point of contact for meeting and event planners interested in booking Penticton,” according to material provided by Travel Penticton that’s attached to Tuesday’s council agenda package.
Besides ensuring consistent branding and messaging, the bureau would also offer “one-stop concierge-style service for new clients/events requiring multiple accommodation properties.”
“Ultimately the intention of the Penticton Convention Bureau is to optimize the use of both public and private meeting venues to grow shoulder season visitation and spending for Penticton’s economy,” the material explains.
The bureau would be funded by increasing the hotel tax from 2% to 3%, and local hoteliers have already “made it clear they will support this move,” claims Travel Penticton.
A 1% increase in the hotel tax would add approximately $300,000 to Travel Penticton’s coffers annually.
To have the increase go into effect next summer, the province requires by Sept. 1, 2021, a five-year strategy, a resolution from city council, plus the support of local accommodators who control at least 51% of local hotel and motel properties and 51% of rooms. Travel Penticton has hired an outside consulting firm to help with the process.
Travel Penticton’s final request of council is to have hotel tax revenue – its main funding source – flow directly to the agency, rather than through the City of Penticton.
The second-largest source of Travel Penticton’s funding is derived from a contract with the City of Penticton worth $300,000 annually to market the community to visitors. That agreement expires Dec. 31.
Travel Penticton has raised eyebrows with its past spending, such as the $11,213 it dropped on a board retreat at swanky Sparking Hill Resort near Vernon in 2018, and $8,000 on a similar get-away in Osoyoos in 2017.
In other business Tuesday, council is slated to formalize a deal with the Activate Penticton Society to build an outdoor skating rink in the parking lot behind city hall, plus get a first look at a proposal to put up a new five-storey mixed-use building on the empty lot at 24 Front St.
A similar proposal for the site put forward in 2019 was rejected by council due to concerns it was too modern-looking and tall for street, which is rich in city history.
Tuesday’s meetings get underway at 1 p.m. and are closed to the public. To watch the live video-stream, visit www.penticton.ca.