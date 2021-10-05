Although wary about some potential impacts, Penticton city councillors voted unanimously Tuesday to send a major proposed housing project to a public hearing Oct. 19.
Council granted first reading to the zoning and Official Community Plan amendments required for the 219-unit development at 955 Timmins St., a 2.7-hectare site directly east of Canadian Tire currently occupied by homebuilding company Radec Group.
Ryzak Holdings, which has dubbed the project LIV MIDTOWN, is planning two phases of construction with a total of 71 townhouse units and 148 apartments at full build-out.
Due to the major changes regulatory changes that are needed – not least of which is switching the site’s zoning from industrial to residential – the city has already completed an initial round of public consultation at the developer’s cost.
City planner Nicole Capewell told council that neighbours’ main concern is increased traffic, which the developer has already tried to address by pledging to donate $110,000 to the municipality for safety improvements in the area.
Such measures would include narrowing the intersection of Moosejaw Street and Scott Avenue to slow vehicles there and installing pedestrian-activated lights at Moosejaw Street and Eckhardt Avenue.
Neighbours were so concerned they conducted their own traffic study, the results of which largely accorded with that of a professional traffic engineer’s study and the city’s own traffic counts for the area, according to Capewell.
The professional report from Calgary-based Addoz Engineering Inc. determined existing roads and intersections in the area have “ample capacities” to handle the proposed development.
Neighbours also suggested providing access to the site via Highway 97 instead of Timmins Street, however, the B.C. Transportation Ministry has already rejected that idea, according to Capewell.
Another major concern that has emerged is the potential loss of industrial land, as voiced in a letter to council from the Penticton Industrial Development Association.
Picking up on that theme, Coun. Frank Regehr noted the OCP, which was updated in 2019, estimates Penticton’s industrial land base at 113 acres and suggests the city will need at least 24 more hectares by 2046 to meet anticipated demand.
“I’m not opposed – I think this site actually does work for housing, I don’t disagree with that – but I don’t think we’re recognizing… how we can give greater support for the industrial requirements that this city also has,” said Regehr.
Meanwhile, Coun. Judy Sentes said the proposal has already generated “significant excitement” at Okanagan because the project “hopefully will provide attainable housing accommodations for their students and their faculty.”