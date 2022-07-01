Residents of Okanagan Falls and surrounding areas are just a few weeks away from learning if the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen intends to carry on with a process that could see them spun off into a stand-alone municipality.
The boundaries of that proposed municipality were unveiled this week by a citizens’ committee that led a year-long governance study in Area D of the RDOS.
As proposed, the boundaries would cover all of Okanagan Falls, including the Rolling Hills, Sun Valley and McLean Creek neighbourhoods; communities to the north along Eastside Road like Skaha Estates and Heritage Hills; the east side of Vaseux Lake; and some properties just west of Okanagan Falls.
It wasn’t one of five options put out for public consultation this spring, but instead incorporates various elements of them.
Matt Taylor, who’s chairing the Electoral Area D Service and Boundary Configuration Study Committee, said in a statement there was “considerable debate” about the five options, and a “strongly supported vote” in favour of the chosen approach.
The committee’s recommendation is due to be presented to the RDOS board on July 21. The RDOS board will decide then if it wishes to ask the B.C. government to undertake a formal incorporation study as a next step.
Should the RDOS and B.C. government both decide to move forward, the incorporation study would likely start after the October 2022 municipal elections.
Ron Obirek, the RDOS director for Area D, said Thursday he appreciates the work of the committee and is awaiting its final report before deciding if he will support its recommendation.
Taylor’s committee was assembled in May 2021 and eventually sat for 20 meetings, plus a series of five open houses and a panel discussion.
The committee was assisted by consultants, whose services were funded by an $80,000 grant from the B.C. government, which controls the incorporation process.
The committee’s work included a survey of 506 people that asked their opinions of the five options. The results showed opinions were split among the choices, with 22% of respondents indicating they had no interest in pursuing incorporation at all.
The RDOS tried in 2010 and 2012 to obtain funding from the B.C. government for an incorporation study, but was turned down, prompting the board to seek a broader governance study that eventually recommended splitting the area into two parts, a change that took effect with the 2018 civic election.
The only time the possibility of incorporation was actually put to a vote was in 1989, when it failed in a referendum.
Such was also the case in the Shuswap in May, when residents of the Blind Bay-Sorrento area voted 88% against incorporation following a years-long process similar to the one underway now in Okanagan Falls.