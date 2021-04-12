An 11-year-old boy is among those included in a six-minute documentary created by Penticton’s Tempest Theatre and Film Society highlighting Sickle Point, the last remaining intact wetland on Skaha Lake.
“I want Sickle Point preserved so everyone can enjoy it and the animals can have a safe place to live,” said Benjamin Nunes, who enjoys biking on the KVR trail with his younger brother, Lucas.
“It’s really nice to go on hikes and bike rides. It provides really nice views of the lake and also lots of habitats for animals who can be destroyed by construction. We don’t want that to happen,” Benjamin says in the video.
The brothers are interested in learning about the birds that use the wetland area.
The film also includes biologist and member of Parliament Richard Cannings and author-environmentalist Don Gayton, along with several Kaleden residents who spoke on why saving Sickle Point is a priority for the South Okanagan community.
Resident Rita Masson shared her concerns that if there were vehicles on the KVR Trail it would no longer be safe place to bring her grandchildren.
The documentary is now available at: youtube.com/watch?v=wk2bsAHSGHY
There are now more than 225 views.
“We were so excited and grateful when Tempest Theatre and Film Society offered their help produce a film which would focus on Sickle Point and the need to protect it.” said Evelyn Kansy, fundraising co-ordinator for the Save Sickle Point committee in a press release.
Tempest Theatre, presently unable to offer live theatre and concerts due to the pandemic, was pleased to get onboard.
“It’s been a hard year for Tempest due to the restrictions of the pandemic” explains artistic director Kate Twa.
“But as creatives, we are trained to seek solutions and new ways of being. Working on projects like Save Sickle Point is important, good work. Together as a community we are stronger if we have a healthy ecosystem — from wetlands to arts.”
On Monday, Southern Interior Land Trust announced it was supporting the efforts of the Save Sickle Point committee.
Fundraising for Sickle Point continues as well as an online petition for the provincial government.
For additional information visit: wayblaze.com/sicklepoint