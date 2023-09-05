Elks

This photo appeared on Page A2 of the print edition of The Penticton Herald on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

 James Miller

The Elks Lodge hosted 11 firefighters from Australia plus 40 others from Mexico for Steak Night, Saturday. Elks volunteers have been feeding the international firefighters since they arrived. The team from New South Wales spent 32 days in B.C. and returned home Monday. (Sunday was Father’s Day in Australia.) The Mexican contingent has just arrived. Andrew Fletcher from the Aussie team accepts a fez from Elks president Laurie Kidd.

