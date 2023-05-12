Penticton Vees drew first blood in the Fred Page Cup championship beating Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-3.
But it wasn’t easy.
Before a packed SOEC Friday, Thomas Pichette’s goal at 16:24 of the second period stood as the game winner for the Vees, who now lead the best-of-seven BCHL championship 1-0. The second game is Saturday, May 13 at the South Okanagan Events Centre beginning at 7 p.m.
Nic DeGraves scored 35 seconds into the first period but Alberni Valley tied the game at 15:32 with a goal by Nicholas Beneteau.
The Vees took a 3-1 lead with goals by Josh Nadeau and Mason Poolman at 2:10 and 6:52 of the second period. Matthew Maltais pulled the ‘Dogs within one goal with a marker at 10:06. Pichette’s goal late in the period gave the Vees a 4-2 lead by the end of the period.
The ‘Dogs were able to pull within one goal again with Beneteau’s second goal of the contest at 8:28 of the third. Campbell Arnold was pulled from Port Alberni’s net for the final 50 seconds of the game but his team was unable to score with the man advantage.
Luca DiPasquo was the winning goalie with 36 saves. Arnold made 32 stops for Port Alberni.
There were only three penalties all game with the Vees taking two. On their lone powerplay opportunity, Nadeau scored for Penticton.
Games 3 and 4 in this series will be played Tuesday and Wednesday in Port Alberni. Game 5, if necessary, will be back at the SOEC on Saturday, May 20. Tickets for Game 2 are available at valleyfirsttix.ca or in person at the SOEC box office.