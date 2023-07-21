Community in action

Winners of the 2023 street banner design competition for Summerland were the guests of honour at a reception held at Thornhaven Estates Winery. Of 18 submissions the five winners were, from left, Jenny Lewis (absent, only banner shown), Linda Lovisa, Lily Strachan, Elizabeth Houghton, and Pam Johnson. Each winner was presented with a $200 cheque. The banners, enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, enhance the town’s beauty.

Tags

Recommended for you