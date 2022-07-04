Eleven-year-old Penticton girl Lauren Hunter is one of seven kids from across Canada who received a $2,000 scholarship to attend the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School this summer.
The scholarships, funded by IG Wealth Management, enable recipients to attend the second phase of the audition process: four weeks of training at the RWB School, and a chance to earn a place in the full-time professional division program in Winnipeg.
“These scholarships provide aspiring dancers from across Canada the opportunity to further their dream by training with some of the country’s most gifted instructors,” said Court Elliott, an IG Wealth Management executive, in a press release.
“IG is proud to provide scholarships that give dancers and their families the financial confidence to be able to study with the world-renowned Royal Winnipeg Ballet.”