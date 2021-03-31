Anytime your town or city is included on a list that’s positive, it’s a good thing.
The Town of Osoyoos has been ranked as one of Canada’s “friendliest places,” according to a poll released this week by Expedia, based on reviews from 2019 and 2020.
“The town of Osoyoos is very pleased to be included in the top 20 list of Canada's friendliest places,” Mayor Sue McKortoff said in an email Wednesday.
“We continue to offer ‘Canada’s Warmest Welcome’ to all. Not only do we offer the warmest weather, but also a positive warm welcome to our residents and our visitors.”
Osoyoos was ranked 12th overall in Canada and third in B.C. behind Radium Hot Springs and Whistler.
Nanaimo and Fernie were the other B.C. towns named on the poll checking in at 14th and 20th respectively.
McKortoff noted that of the five B.C. places named in the national survey, four are resort areas.
The top 10 friendliest cities, in order, are: 1. Radium Hot Springs; 2. Digby, N.S.; 3. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.; 4. Baddeck, N.S.; 5. Drumheller, Alta.; 6. Saint John, N.B.; 7. Gatineau, Que.; 8. Thunder Bay, Ont.; 9. Banff, Alta.; 10. Charlottetown, PEI.