Based on his otherwise unblemished record, a truck driver who killed a woman three years ago on Highway 3 near Hedley should be sentenced to house arrest, his lawyer argued Thursday in front of a Penticton judge.
Andreys Malyshev, 49, was convicted of dangerous driving causing death following a two-day trial earlier this year in provincial court.
The victim was 27-year-old Alanna Dunn, a mother of two, who was on her way to work at Copper Mountain Mine near Princeton early on the morning of March 22, 2019.
She died when her car was crushed by the shipping container that Malyshev was hauling. The container, which was loaded with a bladder of wine, was on its way from Delta to Oliver.
Key evidence at the trial came from Malyshev’s own dash camera, footage from which covers approximately 70 kilometres leading up to the crash scene and ends as the truck tips onto its side.
The video shows Malyshev’s truck crossing the centre line 27 times before the collision, said Judge Shannon Keyes in her April decision.
The posted speed limit at the crash scene about eight kilometre west of Hedley is 100 km/h, although numerous caution signs advised a speed of 60 km/h. Data recovered from Malyshev’s truck showed he was travelling 78 km/h immediately before the crash.
“I find the reason he was driving in the opposite lane and/or straddling the centre line for so much of his trip that night was that he was literally cutting corners in order to drive faster,” said Keyes.
As a result of that recklessness, Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys on Thursday recommended a prison sentence in the range of three to five years.
Vandersluys cited as aggravating factors Malyshev’s pattern of dangerous driving leading up to the crash, the higher standards to which professional drivers are held, and Malyshev’s failure to heed warning signs.
In reply, defence counsel Corey Armour emphasized his client’s otherwise spotless driving record, which dates back eight years to when Malyshev emigrated to Canada from Russia, and compliance with bail conditions while awaiting trial.
Armour noted his client returned to work as a truck driver after the crash and encountered no more difficulties on the roads until the Insurance Corporation of B.C. pulled his licence in August 2022 in relation to an unpaid civil judgement in the case.
Malyshev is a devoted father to a 12-year-old son and is seeking to become a permanent resident of Canada, said Armour as he argued for leniency.
“No matter what sentence this court gives, unfortunately, Ms. Dunn will not be brought back,” said Armour.
Malyshev, who resides in West Kelowna and works in construction, apologized through a Russian interpreter when given a change to address the court.
“Your honour, I feel every deep regret and remorse at what happened. I never expected it to happen and never intended it to happen,” he said.
“If I could only change anything in the situation, I would love to do that. I am feeling some pain in my life.”
Judge Keyes is expected to render her decision early in the new year.