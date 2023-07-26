Forget about washing your car or filling your pool in Princeton.

The town on Tuesday announced it’s moving to Stage 3 water restrictions after one of its two main wells had to be taken offline for maintenance.

“Water conservation needs to be a priority for all so that we do not diminish our reservoir levels, which will affect everything, including fire protection,” explained the town in a press release.

Restrictions include no watering of lawns or gardens, except by hand; no washing of vehicles and boats, except to clean off windows and licence plates; and no filling pools or ponds. Finally, public sector entities may still water lawns, boulevards and playing fields using automatic sprinklers, but no more than every other day.

