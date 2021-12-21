If you’ve ever enjoyed wandering down the BeadTrail, there’s a new piece available to consider adding to your collection.
Summerland-based ArtVine is selling special $25 beads with all proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal Campaign.
The beads, which feature an angel, are available for order online at www.artvine.ca. And, through Dec. 26, those $25 donations will be matched by the provincial and federal governments.
A similar effort last year raised $2,300 for victims of Australia’s wildfires.
ArtVine is the sister company to BeadTrails, which was created over a decade ago by Summerland woman Karen Griggs. The program encourages people to collect customized beads available at nearly 100 different attractions in 21 B.C. communities, including wineries, visitors’ centres, stores and more.
For more information, visit www.beadtrails.com.