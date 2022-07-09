Kelowna’s proposed anti-idling bylaw has an exception for airplanes.
The bylaw, expected to get council approval on Monday, also does not apply to police cars, fire trucks, or ambulances “while engaged in operational activities, including training,” according to a report to council from air quality co-ordinator Nancy Mora Castro.
Armoured cars are also exempt, and so are public transit vehicles, and vehicles driven during a race or parade that has city approval.
For most other vehicles, drivers could get a $150 fine if they are left idling – outside of a traffic jam – for more than one minute.
“An idling control regulation could be an effective way to achieve council objectives, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and consequently improve human health,” Castro says.
Though an awareness campaign would be launched immediately if council approves the proposed bylaw, actual enforcement would not begin until six months later.
The city would not task bylaw officers with looking for idling vehicles. Rather, investigations would be driven by complaints.
“(I) would be the recipient of all idling complaints, with only the most egregious of complaints (repeat offenders) being forwarded to bylaw services for follow-up,” Castro says.
“A common approach in reacting to complaints will involve speaking with offenders, providing information on the bylaw, and asking for voluntary compliance,” Castro says.
The proposed $150 fine is considered to be a “reasonable yet significant enough penalty” for second and repeat offenders of the anti-idling bylaw.