All four lanes of traffic have reopened on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland after two months of cleanup work brought on by a landslide.
“Blasting and rock scaling to remove the unstable material on the slope above Highway 97 was completed and the large temporary lock-block retaining wall was dismantled and removed,” said a spokesperson for the B.C. Transportation Ministry in a statement this week.
“A temporary speed limit of 60 km/hour is in place in the southbound lanes to allow any remaining dust after sweeping to dissipate. Temporary line markings are in place, with permanent line marking and pavement restoration to be completed at a later date.”
The first slide occurred on the evening of May 15, when a silt bluff towering high over the west side of Highway 97 let loose near the intersection with Lakeshore Drive, temporarily severing the road connection between Penticton and Summerland.
A handful of smaller slides followed, prompting further work to bring down more loose material from the unstable slope.