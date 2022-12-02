The following letter to Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield and members of council was supplied to the local media on Friday afternoon at 2:23 p.m.
Letter to Mayor and Council
Paid Parking Concerns Downtown Penticton
Attention: Mayor and Council
A long-standing discussion around paid parking downtown Penticton was reignited this week by a frustrated Main St business and has garnered fairly substantial attention from media and residents. This letter is to outline the position of the DPBIA as well as the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and to ask for your attention and support in this matter.
In 2016, the DPBIA was approached regarding the possibility of paid parking being installed downtown by the City of Penticton. Through a series of public engagements and surveys, it became apparent that downtown business owners and visitors of the downtown area did not want this to happen. The following year, we received a document with 157 signatures on it from the 200 block of Main St alone in opposition of paid parking. Since the paid parking was installed, our office is contacted weekly, sometimes daily, about the paid parking situation. We have been approached by Seniors groups, tourists, local residents, business owners, land owners and more about the frustrating process by which the paid parking has come to be.
A few key pieces of feedback from our stakeholders are:
Timing – The timing of the paid parking came at seemingly the worst time. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most downtown businesses were struggling to keep their doors open, paid parking came into effect. The timing of this could not have been worse for these businesses and this timeline could have been delayed to allow businesses to get through this time period and back on their feet.
Execution – The way in which the paid parking was designed and executed is a major source of discontent in this situation. The meter placement has led to frustration and confusion of where to pay. Lack of signage has led to tickets and more confusion. The meters themselves are not user friendly and pose challenges, especially for the elderly community who have also noted they are not fond of using apps to pay for various reasons.
The Need – In 2021, the City of Penticton operated at a surplus, of which the utilities alone were $24M. The city has added this surplus to its sizeable reserves, which has led to the City of Penticton even using its own reserves as a source of borrowing, essentially becoming its own bank. The question here becomes, why? With such reserves amassing, is there a need to charge for parking downtown Penticton while negatively impacting downtown businesses? The most recent updates from the City of Penticton this week state dozens of vacant staff positions at City Hall, leading to an even larger surplus. As well, the COVID-19 Task Force that was created by the City of Penticton to disperse funds provided by Municipal, Provincial and Federal governments allocated funds for several categories to aid in the drastic effects of the pandemic. The DPBIA’s Brett Turner held a seat on this task force for the duration of the allocation of funds. To date, there are funds yet to be spent and we ask the question: Could any of the remaining funds be used in this area to avoid the negative effects the paid parking has had?
Overall, the overwhelming feedback received by our team at the DPBIA leaves us no choice but to support our stakeholders in the bid to remove or substantially alter paid parking downtown Penticton. We are proud to have a healthy and productive relationship with City of Penticton, Councilors and Staff and we look forward to working together to bring a win/win solution to this situation.
We would also like to thank the City of Penticton Council and Staff for renting us the Braeburn parking lot as a temporary solution until we are able to meet about a long-term solution.
This letter is supported by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Sincerely,
Brett Turner
Executive Director
Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association