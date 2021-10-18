You can take a walk on Oliver’s spooky side this month during a pair of Halloween-inspired historic tours.
Organized by the Oliver & District Museum, the first tour will cover the Oliver Cemetery at 1068 Rockcliffe Rd. It will feature selected stories of past residents who made significant contributions to the town. Tours are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30.
“It is a non-scary daytime tour, and while adults will enjoy it most, it is suitable for all ages,” stated the museum in a press release.
The other tour, Fairview After Dark, will be much scarier.
“During this tour, attendees have the chance to wander a dark trail through the old ghost town while listening to tales of disasters, strange occurrences, and grisly deaths that took place in the rough-and-tumble mining town,” explained the release.
Tours are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30, and will leave from the Fairview kiosk on Willowbrook Road. Guests are asked to wear warm clothes or a costume and pack a flashlight.
All of the tours will be led by Rebecca Rizzo, curator of the Oliver & District Museum. General admission is $4 or $2 for members of the Oliver & District Heritage Society.
Spaces is limited and pre-registration is required by emailing curator@oliverheritage.ca or calling 778-439-3100.