The following were the 10-most read stories on The Herald’s website for the week ending Aug. 20, 2022:
1. He fought the law — and won
2. Curvy new apartment building approved
3. Trial dates set for woman who berated Oliver students
4. Wary of Kinney Ave. closure
5. Drowning in Okanagan Lake
6. Property owner takes swing at indoor baseball facility
7. Sewer dispute halts development in Heritage Hills
8. Community booster Sue Irvine dies
9. Toy story
10. Councillor has cordless drill, will travel
—pentictonherald.ca