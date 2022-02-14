Crisis negotiators were called to help safely resolve an armed stand-off between police and a man who barricaded himself inside a Penticton home early Saturday.
Mounties were called to the home on the 700 block of Winnipeg St. around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a 29-year-old man being “assaultive” and potentially bearing a firearm, according to an RCMP press release.
“Police established containment of the area, notified the neighbours to stay clear and attempted to call the man outside to facilitate his arrest. When the male did not comply, the Penticton RCMP called in extra resourcing, namely the Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators, to assist in safely apprehending the man,” said Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in a press release.
The neighbourhood was locked down for several hours until crisis negotiators were able to convince the man to surrender.
“We are fortunate no one was hurt during this situation. Through the use of specialized resources available to the RCMP we were able to promptly mitigate the risk to both the public and the police and ensure no one was injured,” said Vatamaniuck.
Police haven’t yet announced any charges.