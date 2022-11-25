Exposure to radon gas is a preventable health risk, the Interior Health Authority said in a media release.
The only way to know the level of radon gas in an indoor environment is to test for it. The health authority encourage residents living and working in the B.C. Interior to test for radon in their homes, places of work and indoor leisure environments.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas without colour or odour. It comes from the ground, and it often enters and stays in buildings with low ventilation. Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control estimates higher radon levels in parts of the Interior region.
This could potentially mean higher indoor concentrations and increased health risks. This is concerning because of the large amount of time Canadians spend indoors. Buildings generally have higher concentrations of radon gas in their lower levels (basements, ground-level main floors).
Smoking and inhaling tobacco smoke increases the cancer-causing risk of radon gas exposure. According to Health Canada, those exposed to tobacco smoke and high concentrations of radon are eight times more likely to develop lung cancer than non-smokers.
Testing is easy and there are ways to greatly reduce radon levels if they are found.