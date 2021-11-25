Outbreaks of COVID-19 at two Okanagan care homes, Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna and Village by the Station in Penticton, have been declared over.
Three residents of the Penticton care home died during the outbreak. Nobody died at Sun Pointe during the recent outbreak, but seven residents and three staff tested positive for the disease.
The ongoing outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops is the only one remaining in the Interior Health region. Two people have died there during the outbreak, which affects multiple units of the hospital.
Across B.C. between Tuesday and Wednesday, 322 new cases of COVID-19, including 86 in Interior Health, were confirmed by health officials.
There are 3,015 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 318 people being treated in hospital for the disease. As of Tuesday, 69 of those people were in hospitals in the Interior Health region.
In the past two weeks, people who have not received even one of the two necessary vaccination shots accounted for 54% of the 2,663 new cases of COVID-19 and 62% of the 299 hospitalizations due to the disease.