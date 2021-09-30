Okanagan Skaha School District 67 is taking its next meeting on the road.
The board is set to meet Monday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland.
With the larger venue, it’s hoped that representatives from media and partner groups will be able to attend in person in a safe and controlled environment.
Provincial health orders limit public meetings to 50 participants or less.
In July, Penticton City Council moved its meetings from city hall to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in order to accommodate residents who would like to attend in person.