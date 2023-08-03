Civic officials were quick to respond this week to a new report that puts Kelowna at the top of list of Canadian cities for crime.
Police and city hall knew Statistics Canada’s crime severity index would be released in late July and were determined not to be caught off-guard this year.
In a speech last month, Darren Caul, Kelowna’s community safety director, admitted the city didn’t respond well when the report came out last year.
Kelowna has been near the top of the list for many years.
The StatCan numbers were released late last week. RCMP issued a lengthy written response, followed quickly by the city. RCMP Supt. Kara Triance had more to say at a news conference.
The Greater Kelowna area was ranked No. 2, behind Winnipeg, among 37 metropolitan areas on the crime severity index, and Kelowna had the highest crime rate.
The severity index, or CSI, measures both the volume and the severity of crime and includes Criminal Code and other federal violations, StatCan explains in its report. The crime rate measures the volume of Criminal Code offences per 100,000 population.
“In 2022, the Kelowna CMA was ranked first among the 34 CMAs for its non-violent crime (second in 2019 to 2021) and ninth in violent crime severity (seventh in 2021),” the RCMP response said.
“Property crime continues to drive the Kelowna … CSI. Specifically, in 2022, this included theft from motor vehicle, shoplifting, fraud, break and enter, and theft under,” the police response added.
Kelowna’s crime rate was listed as 10,532 per 100,000 population. Lethbridge was second at 9,358.
Kelowna’s crime severity rose by four points from 2021 to 2022 to 128.0. The crime rate dropped by five per cent, StatCan said. The CSI has a base index value of 100 for 2006.
Police said they have implemented new measures to combat crime that took effect after the 2022 stats were tabulated, including launching the Integrated Child Exploitation Team.
“Most recently, Kelowna Regional RCMP has modernized and reinstated the Repeat Offender Management Program that partners with B.C. Prosecution Service, Probation Services and Corrections to strategically address repeat offenders through a co-ordinated and focused approach, prioritizing the most problematic offenders,” the police response said.
Several crimes counted in the severity index are down in 2023, police said, including shoplifting, break-ins, theft from motor vehicles and other thefts. Fraud, however, is up.
“Property crime is driving the region’s CSI score,” the city reiterated in its response. “The RCMP reported more than 25 per cent of stolen property is unlocked, a reminder that simply locking our doors is a great way to protect our property.”
Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas noted the city is hiring more police and his task force on crime reduction had its first meeting on July 12.
“Encouragingly, the RCMP reported a 32.8 per cent drop in cases of business break-and-enter in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022,” the city added. “These 2023 trends are not reflected in the Statistics Canada release.”
In his speech at a chamber breakfast last month, Caul said the report presents a “wildly skewed picture of our region” and urged his audience not to get alarmed by it.
Overall, police-reported crime in Canada, as measured by the severity index, increased for the second consecutive year. Crime was down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Most provinces and territories, led by Manitoba, recorded increases in the severity index, with the exceptions of New Brunswick, Yukon and Nunavut.
Hate crimes were down after two years of increases while the national homicide rate was up for the fourth consecutive year with 874 homicides reported in 2022, 78 more than the year before.
“The national increase was largely the result of more homicides in British Columbia (+30 homicides), Manitoba (+26 homicides) and Quebec (+20 homicides),” the report said. Violent firearms offences were up for the eighth consecutive year.