A generous outpouring of support pushed the South Okanagan Women in Need Society virtual Walk to End Abuse fundraiser over the top this past weekend.
As of Monday morning, the event had raised $52,400 – easily exceeding its goal of $50,000 – which will help SOWINS provide housing and services to women and children fleeing abuse.
Thanks to the recent relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions by the provincial government, at least four in-person walks were also held in communities where SOWINS works to help abused women and children.
One of those walks was Sunday in Summerland, where about 25 Crescent Beach residents gathered in front of the Lakeshore Drive home of Susie and Bryan Gay.
“I think it takes a community to end and prevent abuse and we just wanted to do a little something to show support and also to show our kids, to kind of raise up the next generation,” said Susie, whose nine-year-old daughter Sadie had drawn small placards for walkers to carry.
“It is a hard topic to talk about with young kids and we wanted to focus on the positive in Sadie’s posters, like ‘show love,’ and ‘everyone’s special.’”
Susie described the work of SOWINS as “invaluable.”
“In your community, you don’t realize it until you hear the stories,” said Susie. “I just can’t believe some of the situations women and children are in, so whatever we can do to help, to make a difference.”
Danielle Goulden, who was hired as SOWINS’ new executive director earlier this month, was especially pleased with the response to the walk.
“The South Okanagan communities have always been so supportive and this year the generosity has been amazing,” said Goulden in a press release.
“It has been incredible to see this virtual walk all come together. It was a hardworking group of dedicated volunteers that pulled this together in a very short period of time.
“The community has been so generous and we are so thankful for all involved to make this such a successful fundraising campaign.”
The donation page on the SOWINS website is expected to remain open for the remainder of the week for people to donate. Find it at www.sowins.com/walk.