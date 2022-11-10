Thursday, Nov. 10
• Non-instructional day for Okanagan Skaha School District 67 students today
• Three Days Grace “Explosions” tour, with special guests The Warning and The Standstills, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets start at $35, visit: valleyfirsttix.com or the SOEC box office
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen inaugural meeting and swearing-in ceremony, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 3 p.m.
• Bluegrass trio Lonesome Ace String Band, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Chayce Kennedy in concert, Time Winery, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• “Daymaker,” a Warren Miller film, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $20, available from Adhoc, Oneboardshop, Freeride and Neighbourhood Brewery
• “The Jam” at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., bring an instrument and plug in, vocalists welcome, ages 19 & over
• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays
• Youth After School Pottery at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., email: pottery@artables.ca
• Tacos and Trivia, Thirst Days at Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Tots Tinker Time, Penticton Museum & Archives, 785 Main Street, 10-11 a.m., ages 3-5, all materials supplied, by donation, pre-registration required at 250-490-2451
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Dirty Book Sale “Book Harvest,” in the hallway at the Penticton Public Library, 785 Main Street, great deals
• Now on display at the Penticton Art Gallery: “The Audacity of Taking Up Space,” with guest curator Laurie M. Landry, A.J. Brown, Sara Molcan, Annette Nieukerk and Nicole Smith; “A Journey Through Scoliosis,” by Saghi Ehteshamzadeh; “From Darkness to Light,” by Deborah Dowsett
Friday, Nov. 11
• Remembrance Day
Nov. 11 services:
• PENTICTON: Penticton Trade and Convention Centre parking lot, parade, 10 a.m.; ceremony, 10:30 a.m. at PT&CC;
Also: Veteran’s Park beside the courthouse in 100 block of Main Street, 10:30 a.m., outdoor ceremony, Legion at 257 Brunswick St. is open for soup and sandwiches by donation, music with Candi
• KEREMEOS: Parade line-up at Legion, 10:30 a.m., march to cenotaph at Memorial Park, 10:50 a.m., ceremony, 11 a.m., chili and stew at the Legion, toast to the fallen, music with Sue Wolf, noon – 2 p.m., music with The Shindigger, 2-5 p.m.
• OKANAGAN FALLS: March from the Legion begins at 10:30 a.m. to the cenotaph, service begins at 10:45 a.m., fly over at 11:10 a.m., light lunch, dance and special Summerland Pipe Band performance to follow at the Legion
• OLIVER: Ceremony at the Oliver Community Centre, 9:30 a.m., march to the cenotaph to follow, arrive at the cenotaph at approx. 10:45 a.m., tea at the Legion to follow, 11:30 a.m.
• OSOYOOS: Service at Sonora Community Centre, 10:45 a.m., ceremony at cenotaph, approx. 11:30 a.m., Legion will be opened to the public after 12 p.m.
• PRINCETON: Parade to cenotaph, 10:50 a.m., service in Veterans Park, 11 a.m., Legion is open afterward for the day
• SUMMERLAND: Ceremony at Memorial Park, 11 a.m., soup and sandwiches to follow at Legion afterward, musical entertainment from Sister Act and Summerland Pipe Band, 1-5 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. (advance ticket required for dinner)
Other Friday events:
• BCHL junior A hockey Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., Veterans Night, all veterans and active service members are admitted free, family members are $10, with special pre-game ceremony with local cadets
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, Penticton & District Arena, 7 p.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Raygun Cowboys and Doghouse Rose, Firehall Brewery, in Oliver, 7 p.m., $20
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke at Howling Coyote Pub & Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Baby Songs and Rhymes, Penticton Public Library, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Toddler Time, ages 15 months to three years, Penticton Public Library, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (PG, 161 minutes); “Drinkwater,” (PG, 117 minutes); “Black Adam,” (PG, 124 minutes); “Ticket to Paradise,” (PG, 104 minutes); “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” (G, 106 minutes); “Smile” (14A, 115 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Bros,”, Friday through Sunday only, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Nov. 12
• Annual craft fair, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Piano Diva solo request show, Highway 97 Brewing, doors open at 6 p.m., $15, advance tickets recommended
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Sicamous at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• The Dancers of Damelahamid present “Minowin,” Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35 and $20 (ages 19 and under), for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Women’s self-defense workshop, taught by an experienced RCMP office, Sonora Community Centre, Osoyoos, 1-3 p.m., $15 plus GST, call 250-495-6562
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Osoyoos Indoor Farmers’ Market, Osoyoos Legion Hall, 8310 78th Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Christmas Craft Fair and Bake Sale, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., original handcrafted items by local vendors, snacks, beverages and light lunch
• Okanagan Historical Society Pre-Christmas Book Sale , Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 86th OHS Report and OHS Report available, proceeds to Penticton branch of OHS
• Penticton Elks Lodge, meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with Thirteen Broken Bones, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
• Canadian Football League playoffs; Eastern final: Montreal at Toronto, 10 a.m. (PT); Western final: British Columbia at Winnipeg, 1:30 p.m. (PT)
• Sugarlump Applegath, bluesy slide guitarist, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Okanagan Historical Society Pre-Christmas Book Sale , Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 86th OHS Report and OHS Report available, proceeds to Penticton branch of OHS
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, pool, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.; Grimms meat draw, Last Man Standing, Dog Races, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, 7 p.m., “The End of Impunity: Making Human Rights Work in the World” with Rosalind Warner, admission is by donation for students in need
• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre Mah Jong beginner, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
• Penticton and District Dart League, Monday Night Pub League, various pubs and service clubs, 7 p.m.
• Town of Oliver Council meets in council chambers, 6173 Kootneay Street, 7 p.m., to view agenda: oliver.ca
Tuesday, Nov. 15
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall and online at: penticton.ca, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., first full business meeting of newly-elected council, to view agenda package: penticton.ca
• “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” The Oliver Theatre, 7 p.m., rescheduled from an earlier date
• “Forever and Always: A Remembrance Day Concert,” by the Naramata Community Choir, under the direction of Justin Glibbery, Penticton United Church, 7:30 p.m., $15 at the door
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse, Princeton and District Arena, 7 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lecture Series, Okanagan School of the Arts, Penticton Public Library and Museum auditorium, noon, suggested donation of $2
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre I-pad beginner course, 10 a.m., Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
• Peace program in Keremeos presents “The Challenges of Family Life,” a three-part series of round-table sessions led by a moderator with panel of family-relations workers, Ambrosia office, 715 8th Street in Keremeos, 7 p.m., free
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre EZ line dancing, 10:15 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
• Sawyer Brown with Lonestar, George Canyon and Lonestar, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., to purchase tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Opening Night: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast reception following the performance, catered by Honey Toast
• Ari Neufeld, original folk music, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-8 p.m., $15
• Curtis Kierees in concert, Time Winery, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. (doors open at 10 a.m., sales begin at noon), Scottish dancing, 7 p.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Email your events to: editor@pentictonherald.ca