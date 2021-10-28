After a four-month delay, work is finally expected to get underway Nov. 1 on a new 116-space child-caree facility in Penticton.
The city has partnered with OneSky Community Resources to operate the $3-million facility, construction of which will be funded entirely by provincial grants and is expected to be completed by September 2022.
The building is going up on a city-owned lot in Kiwanis Park on Edmonton Avenue. Designed by local architect Chris Allen, the cutting-edge facility will replace an aging child-care centre operated by OneSky that offers after-school programming for 60 kids.
“The expanded child care spaces will help more families have access to quality, affordable and inclusive child care,” said Tanya Behardien, OneSky executive director, in a press release Thursday.
“We are excited to collaborate with the City of Penticton to establish a new purpose-built child-care centre.”
Demolition and construction work were initially set to get underway July 1, but were delayed in part due to summer wildfires that affected the project partners’ ability to obtain insurance coverage.
OneSky has worked with other child-care providers and school districts in the area to find permanent spaces for the 60 kids currently enrolled at the existing Edmonton Avenue facility. So, once the new centre opens, the 116 spaces will be considered new stock.
Those spaces will include 12 for infants and toddlers, 24 for kids ages three to five, 20 for pre-schoolers, and 60 for after-school programs.