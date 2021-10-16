Two candidates for the leadership of the BC Liberal party came to Kelowna this week, seeking supporters in the riding won overwhelmingly last year by Liberal MLA Renee Merrifield.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Merrifield, who is herself running for the leadership, didn’t attend the events hosted by Val Litwin and Michael Lee.
But she did meet privately with her leadership rivals and she says she’s not at all surprised they’d be looking for supporters in Kelowna, long a bastion of small-c conservative parties.
“It’s part of the process. It’s about reinvigorating the party and the best way to do that, really, is to have as many leadership candidates come and meet with as many members as possible,” Merrifield said Friday.
Merrifield said she’s been doing the same kind of provincial touring as she tries to drum up support for what some might see as her long-shot bid to replace former leader Andrew Wilkinson, who resigned after the party lost ground to the governing NDP in last year’s provincial election.
Merrifield, a Kelowna developer, had never been in public office before last year’s election, in which she won 51% of all votes cast in the riding of Kelowna-Mission.
Her role as Liberal health critic drew attention for online activity which some said had her siding with anti-vaxxers in criticizing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Merrifield later apologized to Henry. Merrifield’s comments about the usefulness of vitamins in warding off diseases, including COVID-19, also garnered a rebuke from her political opponents.
In her leadership bid, Merrifield touts her business success and says she can bring a fresh new perspective to the policies of the BC Liberals. Her campaign appearances have drawn modest numbers, as she says those of many of her rivals have also done.
“It would be easier if we saw ballrooms with hundreds of people,” she said. “But it'’s just not that kind of a race. This is a marathon, not a sprint. And it’s certainly not about the ‘big show’ of previous campaigns.
“This is really about grassroots, it’s about listening, it’s about the one by one by one,” she said. “And if I were to gauge that, I would say our campaign has great momentum. Our team has grown and grown.”
Merrifield said she has no public endorsements from other MLAs and doesn’t plan to seek them.
“I don't put a lot of faith in endorsements,” she said. “I put a lot of faith in votes, and in the voter, and in the member, and that's where I’m focused.”
People wanting to cast a vote in the leadership contest must take out a BC Liberal membership by Dec. 17. The leadership vote is Feb. 5.