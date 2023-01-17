Non-profit groups in the region that are still rebuilding after the pandemic are invited to tap into a $400-million federal fund.
The Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment by federal government that will help registered charities, non-profit organizations and Indigenous governing bodies acquire the tools they need to adapt and modernize so they can better support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada.
In this region, funds will be administered by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, which is accepting applications until Feb. 21.
“We’re proud to be part of this effort to improve the resilience of community service organizations in our region,” said Aaron McRann, the foundation’s executive director, in a press release.
“This funding comes at a critical time for the many organizations across the South Okanagan Similkameen that have had their activities and programs impacted by the effects of the pandemic.”
For more details, visit www.communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca.