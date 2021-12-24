Nominations for the Penticton Herald's 2021 Newsmaker of the Year were announced this morning. The six finalists as chosen by senior reporter Joe Fries are:
• Jerome Abraham (Discovery House)
• Sharon Brown (Ogo’s Ice Cream)
• Health-care workers
• Daryl Myers (Pathways)
• People who are experiencing homelessness
• Ms. Wilson (city tax bill)
Newsmaker of the Year is intended to recognize the person or persons who most influenced the local news cycle for the past 12 months. This is not a humanitarian or lifetime achievement award.
The final decision is determined by Herald readers.
This is a New Year's tradition since 2003.
To vote, visit: pentictonehrald.ca
--
• 2003: Mother Nature
• 2004: Save Penticton's Agriculture from Division and Extinction
• 2005: Frank the Baggage Handler
• 2006: Jake Kimberley
• 2007: Kristi Richards
• 2008 Captain Jonathan Snyder
• 2009: Tom Siddon
• 2010: Duncan Keith
• 2011: Rita Chretien
• 2012: Adam Fitzpatrick
• 2013: John Vassilaki
• 2014: Elvena Slump
• 2015: Penticton City Council
• 2016: David Kampe
• 2017: Mother Nature
• 2018: Helena Konanz
• 2019: Richard Cannings
• 2020: Front-line workers