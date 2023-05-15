It appears the Alberni Valley Bulldogs didn’t leave it all on the ice after a disputed goal Saturday night.
Following a 4-3 loss to the host Penticton Vees in Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League playoff championship series, Bulldogs staff created some kind of disturbance near the Vees’ broadcast booth.
The booth is located on the top level of the South Okanagan Events Centre in the same space where in-game video feeds are produced and goals are reviewed by league officials.
Part of the incident could be heard on the Vees’ radio broadcast, during which someone says Joe Martin, coach and general manager of the Bulldogs, will have to pay for any damage.
“I can confirm there was an incident,” said Vees broadcaster Fraser Rodgers in an email Monday.
“Right now, I am not allowed to comment as it’s a matter the BCHL is dealing with.”
Neither the BCHL nor the Bulldogs responded to separate requests for comment Monday morning.
However, still visible on the Bulldogs’ social media accounts as of Monday morning was an image from replay video that appears to show Alberni Valley scored with just under seven minutes left in Saturday’s contest.
The goal, which would have tied the game 4-4, came off a scramble in front. Video appears to show the puck slide across the goal line before Vees netminder Luca Di Pasquo pulls it back out with his catcher.
The referee closest to the net did not signal a goal and the on-ice decision was upheld after video review. Reaction to the Bulldogs’ posts has been intensely critical of the BCHL, it officials and its video review system.
The Vees are up 2-0 in the best-of-series with Game 3 tonight in Alberni Valley.