Paddles up, attention please! A call known to all dragon boaters. Penticton Golden Dragons are celebrating their 20th anniversary and are looking for former team members and coaches to help celebrate. In the early years many members didn’t use computers so no records of names are available and we have lost contact with them.
The Golden Dragons are a mixed senior’s team, established in 2003. They were originally founded by Mitz Hikichi and group of active retired folks who were looking for a new challenge. Since those early days the team has been constant competitors at the Penticton Dragon Boat Races, BC Seniors Games, and many other races around the province. Over the years membership has gone up and down. This year the team consists of 56 men and women, who range in age from 55-85.
This group of venerable seniors have been meeting at Skaha Lake every Tuesday and Thursday morning from May to September to enjoy some fun, comradery, and downright serious practicing for competitive racing.
The 2023 Golden Dragons are looking for former Golden Dragon paddlers to join them after their Tuesday morning practice, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. There will be cake, coffee, laughter, memorabilia, and stories. To honour the day, the team will be decked out in their racing jerseys, bright green life jackets and paddling with their black composite paddles all donated by a former team member, Otmar Laeherm, who paddled on the team into his 90s. Other gifts to the team were given from the estate of Art Gibb, who’s sunny smile and positive attitude was
If you have ever paddled or been a coach with the Golden Dragons please join in the festivities on Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m. by the Skaha Lake Gazebo for coffee and cake.
Please bring old photos to share memories with others.
If you need more information, please call Carol at 250-490-9515.