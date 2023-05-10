City water lines due for spring cleaning
City crews have begun the annual spring ritual of flushing water mains.
The work will affect all parts of the city in phases through June 15.
“Flushing removes sediments, deposits and biofilm build-up from the water system, which improves taste and odours, reduces turbidity and also provides system-wide improvements, which results in cost savings. Unidirectional flushing also makes it possible for the public works crew to perform annual maintenance on system valves to ensure they are functioning correctly,” explained the municipality in a press release.
“During this time, residents may experience sediment or discoloration in their water. While this sediment is bacterially harmless, it may cause some discoloration of laundry if not detected. To avoid any inconvenience, check water supply colour prior to using washing machine by running a household tap for several seconds.
“If your property is experiencing dirty water, simply run the cold water tap until water runs clear. This can take several minutes depending on severity of discoloured water.”