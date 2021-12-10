To celebrate the pending merger of two Penticton HVAC companies, the owners are giving away 200 Christmas dinners to families in need.
Ideal Energy Solutions and RPR Heating and Air Conditioning announced Friday they are joining forces as of Jan. 1. The merged company will operate as RPR Heating and Air Conditioning LTD. but keep Ideal Energy Solutions’ branding.
"We've been wanting to expand outside of the area and the first order of business in this partnership is to open an office in Princeton and serve the wonderful people of the Similkameen,” said RPR co-owner Terry Olfert in a press release.
“Princeton and area has been through so much recently and we want to be there to support them"
With that expansion in mind, the companies on Dec. 18 will give away 100 turkeys – and all the trimmings – at its Penticton office, 300 Warren Ave. E., from 10 a.m. to noon, and another 100 at its new Princeton office, 209 Bridge St., from 1:30-3 p.m. Dinners will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.