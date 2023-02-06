Get ready to hear a lot more about KidSportBC in the months ahead.
The organization is celebrating its 30th year in B.C. and 24th in Penticton.
Using donations of money and equipment, KidSportBC helps youth get into organized sports who otherwise wouldn’t be able to. But doing so is costing more money than ever.
“In an attempt to increase the annual amount of funding grants available to each child, KidSport Penticton recognizes the need to increase fundraising total amounts. This is in addition to our past annual fundraising efforts in order to best help local youth,” said committee member John Buckley in a press release.
“The costs to participate in sport are always increasing. The benefit from organized sport participation on children is immeasurable. KidSport is setting a lofty goal in 2023 of raising an additional $30,000 through donations in the 30th year of KidSport.”
KidSport Penticton welcomes all donations from business, estates, families, individuals and local sport organizations. Donations can best be made to KidSport Penticton by directing the funds to the local chapter through the KidSport BC website at: https://kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/.
Donations are tax deductible and 100% of the donations directed to KidSport Penticton will stay local.