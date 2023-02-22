A local hair salon is moving to a bigger location and adding a hairdressing academy to its operations.
Heiress Salon announced this week it’s pulling up stakes on Front Street and moving to its newly renovated home at 249 Westminster Ave. W, effective March 7.
“Not only is the space new and beautiful, we’ll be carrying new hair, skincare and makeup lines making this your one-stop beauty experience where you can feel great about buying products that are 100% cruelty free, many of them B.C. and Canadian brands,” said the salon in a press release.
“And for the first time in the South Okanagan, aspiring hair artists can come train in our new Hair Academy.”
The first students will begin in September under the tutelage of master stylist Lindsay Ellis.
"There is no shortage of work here, our month-long waitlists prove it,” said Ellis in the release.